My Stepdaughter Excluded Me From Her Wedding, I Taught Her a Lesson She Won’t Forget

Over time, we actually got close. I helped her with homework, packed her lunches, and listened when she cried about missing her mom.

When she got into college, I was the one who helped her move into her dorm. I was proud of her, and I really thought she saw me as family. We celebrated all the special days together as a family.

Fast-forward to now, she’s 26 and getting married. Everyone in the family was excited, and I was too. I even helped her plan some of the wedding details early on. But then, out of nowhere, she quietly told me she didn’t want me to come.