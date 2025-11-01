I Told My Stepson to Pay Rent or Move Out, I Don’t Care If He’s Unemployed

When I confronted him about it, he packed his bags and left without saying much. My husband got furious, not at him, but at me. He said I was being too harsh and that Benny didn’t deserve to feel “unwelcome” in “his home”.

How is it his home? He used to live with his mother full-time before she moved across the country with her new boyfriend, leaving her son here.

Before I could even explain my side, my husband left too, saying he was going to find a place for Benny to stay. It’s been two days, and he hasn’t come home or called me back.

Was I too strict for asking a 21-year-old grown man to take some responsibility? Or does an adult get to live for free in his dad’s house, while treating his stepmom as his maid? I really can’t understand how I am at fault here? This is what parenting is: making hard decisions for the sake of your children.