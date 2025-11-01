Benny sounds like a brat. Good on you for protecting your peace and money.
I Told My Stepson to Pay Rent or Move Out, I Don’t Care If He’s Unemployed
When I married my husband, I knew he already had a son. It was a “package deal,” and I accepted that. What I didn’t expect was that one day his fully-grown, unemployed 21-year-old would end up living with us full-time, acting like royalty I must serve.
Hi Bright Side readers! I’m sharing my story because I’m looking for unbiased opinions.
My husband’s son, Benny, came over saying he just needed “a few days to figure things out after college.” I agreed because I didn’t want to seem cold or uncaring. But those few days quickly turned into weeks. He wasn’t working, wasn’t looking for work, and definitely wasn’t helping around the house.
He’d stay up till late, sleep in until noon, and act like the bills and groceries magically paid themselves. Grabbing anything from the pantry or fridge, no conscience about electricity and Wi-Fi bills. I kept quiet for a while, hoping he’d take the hint, but it just kept getting worse.
One morning, after noticing his dirty laundry still not washed, I lost it. I told him straight, “You need to get a job or move out. This isn’t a free hotel.”
He didn’t yell back, didn’t argue. He just smiled, almost mockingly. That smile made me angrier than anything else.
The next day, I found out from one of our relatives that Benny had been secretly telling everyone I didn’t treat him nicely. He told them I never considered him my own and that I was trying to “kick him out” because I don’t like him.
So absurd. I had gone out of my way to be kind to him — cooking for him, giving him space in our home, hoping he would get a nice job. Hearing that he’d been talking behind my back felt like a slap in the face.
When I confronted him about it, he packed his bags and left without saying much. My husband got furious, not at him, but at me. He said I was being too harsh and that Benny didn’t deserve to feel “unwelcome” in “his home”.
How is it his home? He used to live with his mother full-time before she moved across the country with her new boyfriend, leaving her son here.
Before I could even explain my side, my husband left too, saying he was going to find a place for Benny to stay. It’s been two days, and he hasn’t come home or called me back.
Was I too strict for asking a 21-year-old grown man to take some responsibility? Or does an adult get to live for free in his dad’s house, while treating his stepmom as his maid? I really can’t understand how I am at fault here? This is what parenting is: making hard decisions for the sake of your children.
Kindness doesn’t always look like grand gestures or viral moments. Here are 12 Stories That Prove Kindness Is a Superpower in Disguise.