I Refuse to Cancel My Birthday Party for My Sick Stepson, I’m Not His Mom

When I came back home, I froze. My husband was standing in the living room, hugging his ex-wife. They both turned toward me and looked furious. He started yelling that I was selfish for leaving a sick child alone. His ex said she’d never let her son stay in a “house where no one loves him.” Then they grabbed him and left for the hospital.

Now I’m being treated like the worst person in the world. But honestly, if they’re such responsible parents, why leave him with me when they knew I already had plans? I’m not his mom. I tried my best. I told my best friend what happened and she’s saying their behavior was shady, suspecting my husband and his ex-wife are having an affair. I brushed it off first but now I’ve been thinking, maybe there’s some truth to it? I don’t know. Am I really the bad guy here?