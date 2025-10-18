I Excluded My Stepmom From Our Family Vacation to Please My Mom

I was already planning a family vacation at the time, and I thought it might be a good chance to bring everyone together. I imagined maybe, just maybe, things could finally be normal. So I told my mom about it. That’s when she asked if my stepmom was coming.

When I said yes, she went quiet and then said something that froze me. She said, “If she’s going, I’m not. I can’t be around her.” When I asked her why, she revealed that the reason she never contacted me was because stepmom asked her to stay away. She blames her for not having a good relationship with me and doesn’t feel comfortable yet.

I just sat there, not knowing what to say. After everything my stepmom had done for me, how could I consider leaving her out? But at the same time, I didn’t want to lose the chance to rebuild something with my mom.

So, against my better judgment, I told my stepmom at the last moment that she should skip this one trip. She didn’t say much. She just smiled and said softly, “It’s okay, sweetheart. Go spend time with your mom. I understand.” My dad dropped out of the trip too.