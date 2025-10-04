I Refuse to Share My Husband’s Inheritance With My Stepson, Even If He’s Broke

I married my husband when his son was already 18. I did not raise him, I did not make decisions about his schooling, and honestly, we were never close. He always treated me like an outsider. Every holiday was tense, every visit felt forced.

When my husband was alive, he helped his son a lot. Paid off his debts, helped with rent, and even gave him money for a car. I always found it weird and unnecessary to help an adult so much, and we fought over it, but in the end, my husband always got his way because it was his money. But now that my husband is gone, the situation is different.