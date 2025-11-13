Everything Seemed Normal in My Marriage Until I Found the Part of Our Story My Wife Never Mentioned

I haven’t confronted her yet. I don’t even know how to start that convo without sounding crazy or accusatory. I keep looking at our kid and feeling happy and proud and then immediately sick to my stomach because now every second has this shadow over it.

Did she cheat? Or was she just scared and insecure about something and didn’t trust me enough to talk about it? Which of those is worse? Bright Side, what do I even do here? How do I approach this without blowing everything up? Am I overreacting or is this a legit red flag?



Thanks,

Bradley.