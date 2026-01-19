I Refused to Expose My Salary to My Parents, Now My Life Is Falling Apart

Hello, Bright Side!

This is a wild ride, and honestly, I’m still kind of in shock. A few weeks ago, I got a big raise at work. Super happy about it; felt like a big adult milestone or whatever.

Went to dinner with my parents to celebrate (thought it’d be chill), and as soon as the check comes, my dad asks how much I make. I said, “That’s private.” He straight up snapped, “We have a right to know!” Before I could even respond, my mom jumped in with, “You’d be nothing without us!”