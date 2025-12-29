I Refuse to Keep Funding Family Christmas—I’m Not the Family’s Credit Card

<strong>Hello, Bright Side!

Alright, buckle up. This is gonna sound petty, and maybe it is, but I’m honestly still kind of shaking my head over it.

So for the last 7 years, I’ve hosted Christmas dinner for my entire family. Like, the entire family. 12–15 people. I cook everything, clean everything, decorate, and buy drinks and desserts—the whole Hallmark nightmare.

I also pay for all of it. Every year. No one’s ever offered to help financially, and if I ask for help cooking, it’s always “Oh, I’ll just bring rolls” energy.