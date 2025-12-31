I Refuse to Be My Brother’s ATM Anymore—The Revenge He Planned Was Sick

Hi, Bright Side,

My 35 y.o. brother hasn’t worked in 5 years. He lives in my basement paying nothing while I support him. I gave him 30 days to leave. He exploded: “Abandon family? You’ll regret this!” I changed the locks.

10 days later, my dad pounded on my door screaming, “What have you done? Your brother needs you!” I felt like I was being punished for finally choosing myself.

For years, I paid for his food, his phone, and every excuse about why the next job didn’t work out. I work full-time, manage my house, and still somehow became the villain for wanting my life back.

After he left, relatives started calling nonstop. Some said family should always support each other; others said I was heartless. My brother told everyone I threw him out with no warning, and suddenly I was defending myself instead of healing.

I don’t hate my brother, but I’m exhausted. I want peace in my own home without feeling guilty every time my phone rings. I need advice on how to stand firm without destroying my family relationships.

Most of all, I want to know how to stop feeling responsible for choices I didn’t make.

Yours,

Sofia