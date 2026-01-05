My Family Excluded My Girlfriend From Christmas Because We’re Not Married

I booked a table for two and the most beautiful restaurant in the city, posted a picture of it on social media and captioned it with “This will be where my little family will be having Christmas dinner. You are more valuable than an entire ungrateful family.”



The kicker? I’m going to propose on Christmas day, and it will be the most romantic proposal I can possibly come up with. I made sure my sister knew about it since she’s the biggest gossip in the family and waited.



But I was shocked when my sister, who always supported me, called my girlfriend and told her that she was ruining a family event. Less than an hour later, my mom called, and she was even more furious. She said that I was “abandoning my family.” I replied by saying that they abandoned me first when they decided to exclude my partner from a family event.



My siblings all agree with her and say that I’m being selfish. But I’m not choosing between them and my future wife. I’ll spend Christmas with the person who makes me happy and if they’re upset about it that’s their problem.



My girlfriend thinks this might be a bit harsh, though. So Bright Side, what do you think? Am I being too harsh with my family? Or am I making the right choice by excluding them?



Regards,

Brandon G.