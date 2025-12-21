My Family Spent My College Fund on Christmas for Years—Now They Want My Help

Hello, Bright Side,

Throwaway here because I have nowhere to complain. So, this is messy.

Growing up, I had a college fund my mom set up before she passed. Not huge, but enough to help. After my dad remarried, my stepmom basically took over finances.

Every single year around Christmas, about $5k from that fund would disappear. Decorations, gifts, trips. I asked questions. I pushed back. My dad always shut it down with “It’s family money” or “We’ll make it up later.”