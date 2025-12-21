You were a child, your father was supposed to look after you and you don't owe him anything.
My Family Spent My College Fund on Christmas for Years—Now They Want My Help
Family conflict over money often exposes deeper issues like parental entitlement, broken trust, and emotional manipulation. When adult children set financial boundaries, old wounds resurface, forcing painful choices between self-protection, guilt, and the idea of family loyalty.
Letter for Bright Side:
Hello, Bright Side,
Throwaway here because I have nowhere to complain. So, this is messy.
Growing up, I had a college fund my mom set up before she passed. Not huge, but enough to help. After my dad remarried, my stepmom basically took over finances.
Every single year around Christmas, about $5k from that fund would disappear. Decorations, gifts, trips. I asked questions. I pushed back. My dad always shut it down with “It’s family money” or “We’ll make it up later.”
Spoiler: they never did. They went bankrupt while I was still in school. The college fund was gone.
I worked three jobs to get through school. I missed parties, holidays, sleep, everything. Eventually I just went low contact, because the resentment was eating me alive. Years went by.
I’m finally stable. Not rich, but okay. Recently, my dad reached out of nowhere asking for $40,000. Said it was a “loan” but wouldn’t explain what for.
I said no. Calmly, no fuss. That was that, or so I thought.
The next day, I opened my door and literally froze. My dad and stepmom were standing there. It turned out they pressured my aunt into giving them my address.
Before I could even process it, my dad snapped, “You’re still holding onto that college fund thing? We fed you and gave you a roof for 18 years!” He went on about how food, shelter, clothes, blah blah blah were “worth way more” than the money they took.
Said I need to “grow up” and “help my family” instead of living in the past. I didn’t even yell. I just told them to leave and closed the door. Then I sat on the floor for, like, an hour, feeling 12 years old again.
Now I’m spiraling. Part of me feels justified. Another part feels like absolute garbage because... yeah, he’s my dad.
So, Bright Side... Am I wrong for refusing to help them financially and cutting contact again? Should I have handled this differently, or is this as messed up as it feels?
Best,
G.
Thank you so much for trusting us with your story. We know it’s not easy to open up about something this personal, and we really appreciate your honesty.
- You’re not “petty,” you’re remembering — Listen, holding onto something that wrecked your future isn’t immaturity, it’s memory. People love calling it “the past” when they weren’t the ones paying for it. You don’t need to justify why that still hurts.
Practical move: stop arguing facts with them and start enforcing boundaries. You don’t owe explanations to people who already decided you’re wrong.
- Food and shelter aren’t a debt you repay — Yeah, they fed you. That was literally the minimum requirement of being parents, not some long-term loan with interest. When someone throws that line at you, it’s usually because they’ve got nothing else.
If it comes up again, don’t debate it; just disengage. A simple “I’m not discussing money or the past anymore” shuts the door without feeding the drama.
- Showing up unannounced is a line crossed — Showing up at your door after you said no? That’s not desperation; that’s entitlement. And forcing your aunt to give up your address is next-level not okay.
Action step: protect your space. If you haven’t already, tell trusted relatives not to share your info. You’re allowed to lock this down without feeling dramatic.
These situations, while painful, can also be turning points for clarity, healing, and healthier boundaries. With time, support, and self-respect, it’s possible to move forward without carrying the weight of someone else’s choices.
Comments
Dad is lucky G didn't press charges. If mom left the money for G and it was in writing, there is a strong case for G to go after their dad.