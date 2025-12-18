I Refuse to Be My Stepmom’s Free Maid This Christmas—Now the Family Is in Crisis

And I just, couldn’t do it again. I said no. Politely. I said we’re staying home this year.

She LOST IT. She said: “How dare you be so ungrateful? I’m paying for everything, and you throw it back in my face!”

Now my dad is acting cold, and I’m getting texts about how I’ve “ruined Christmas” and how they were “doing us a favor.” My husband 100% supports me, but I feel guilty because I won’t visit my dad. But also, I’m tired of paying for it in sweat and stress.

I don’t feel like a guest there. I feel like unpaid staff. So Bright Side, should I have just sucked it up for one more Christmas? Or was I right to finally set a boundary?

Best,

Jinny