A Stranger Humiliated My Daughter at Disney World—He Picked the Wrong Mom to Mess With

<strong>Hello, Bright Side,

So this happened a few days ago, and I cannot stop replaying it in my head. We were at Disney (already chaotic, already expensive, already overstimulating). My daughter Ana is 7. She’s sweet, sensitive, and, yeah, sometimes slow when picking food because she wants to “make the right choice.”

We’re in line, she’s pointing at the menu, and I can feel the impatience behind us. Then this random dude snaps, loud enough for everyone to hear: “Hurry up or get out!” I immediately said, “Sorry, she’s almost done.”