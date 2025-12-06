I Refuse to Help My Son Pay for His Stepkids’ Education, I’m Not Their Cash Machine

Anyway, out of the blue, my son asks if I can help pay for the stepkids’ private school tuition. Not a loan. Not a partial contribution. He basically wanted me to cover the whole thing.

I told him no, politely, but firm. That money is my retirement. My safety net. I worked my whole life for it. And he snapped.

He said, “Well, don’t come crying to me when you’re old and alone,” and hung up. I just sat there like... did my kid really just weaponize old age against me because I wouldn’t bankroll children who aren’t even mine?