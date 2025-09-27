I Said I Don’t Want to Be a Mom—Now HR Is Coming After Me

Since then, the vibe at work has been completely off. Some coworkers who used to chat with me regularly just give quick nods now. Others whisper when I walk by. One even half-joked, “Careful, HR’s watching you,” like I’m some kind of office rebel.

It’s honestly unsettling. I didn’t insult anyone. I didn’t tell anyone not to have kids. I just said I personally don’t want to be a mom.

It was a personal opinion, not a speech for others to follow. It blows my mind that saying “I don’t want kids” is seen as inappropriate in this day and age, while talking excessively about kids and being pregnant is totally fine.

I’m torn between just keeping quiet forever and standing up for myself. I don’t want to risk my job, but it also feels wrong to pretend to be someone I’m not just to avoid drama. What should I do? Please help.