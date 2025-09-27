Yeaaaah, I would start job hunting ASAP. They’ll likely try to get rid of you somehow now that you’re “hostile”.
I Said I Don’t Want to Be a Mom—Now HR Is Coming After Me
When a young woman casually mentioned over lunch that she never wanted to be a mom, she expected a few raised eyebrows, maybe some teasing. What she didn’t expect was for her comment to land her in a meeting with HR. What started as an innocent personal opinion suddenly turned into a full-blown drama.
I honestly didn’t think this would turn into a big deal, but here we are.
At work, everyone was talking about their kids, passing around baby photos and sharing stories about sleepless nights and first steps. They turned to me, waiting for me to chime in. I just smiled and said, “I’m happily childfree.” Their faces totally dropped.
One of my coworkers who is currently pregnant asked me then, “You never want to be a mom?” and I told her, “No, never. I love my independence, my body, sleeping peacefully, and all the extra money lol.”
I tried to lighten the mood, but no, they all looked very serious. They all gave me these tight, polite smiles and quickly changed the topic. I thought that was the end of it, but nope.
The next day, I froze when HR called me and said they had to speak to me regarding an “urgent matter”. Someone had filed a complaint saying I was making “anti-family comments,” “discouraging motherhood,” and “creating a hostile environment for parents.” WOW. Say what now?
All because I said I don’t want kids.
They asked me to send a written statement explaining what I said and why I said it. They also told me to be “more mindful” about personal opinions because they could “affect team morale.” I felt like I was in trouble for simply existing.
Since then, the vibe at work has been completely off. Some coworkers who used to chat with me regularly just give quick nods now. Others whisper when I walk by. One even half-joked, “Careful, HR’s watching you,” like I’m some kind of office rebel.
It’s honestly unsettling. I didn’t insult anyone. I didn’t tell anyone not to have kids. I just said I personally don’t want to be a mom.
It was a personal opinion, not a speech for others to follow. It blows my mind that saying “I don’t want kids” is seen as inappropriate in this day and age, while talking excessively about kids and being pregnant is totally fine.
I’m torn between just keeping quiet forever and standing up for myself. I don’t want to risk my job, but it also feels wrong to pretend to be someone I’m not just to avoid drama. What should I do? Please help.
