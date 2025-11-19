I Knew My Son Was Ashamed of My Job—but His Next Move Hurt Me Deeply

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Denise, I’m 49, and last month I took a janitor job at my son Ethan’s college. I’m a single mom. I’ve worked two, sometimes three jobs at a time to keep him in school. When this campus job opened up (steady hours, good benefits, close to home), it felt like a blessing.

Ethan didn’t think so. The moment I told him, he exploded. “YOU got a job here? As a janitor? Mom, that’s embarrassing! What if my friends see you?” It stung so much I felt my throat close. I tried to lighten the mood and told him, “If it bothers you that much, just pretend you don’t know me.” He didn’t even smile. He just walked away.

The next day, I was assigned to clean one of the main buildings. I saw Ethan and his friends walking down the hallway. I honestly expected him to ignore me, which would’ve already hurt enough. But he did something worse.

He looked straight at me, then loudly said to his friends, “Ugh, the cleaning crew always leaves streaks on the glass. Don’t touch anything, guys, you never know what they drag in.”

He said it while looking directly at me like I was a stranger. Like I was beneath him. His friends laughed. I felt myself shrinking. I wanted to run, but I just kept wiping the same spot with shaking hands. Later that night, I confronted him. I asked, “Why would you talk about me like that?” He shrugged and said, “I told you not to work here. You didn’t listen. Don’t make this my fault.”

I’m heartbroken. I’ve sacrificed everything for him, and he treated me like dirt just to look cool. I don’t know if I should quit the job, confront him harder, or let him face the consequences of what he said.

Am I overreacting?

— Denise