I Knew My Son Was Ashamed of My Job—but His Next Move Hurt Me Deeply
Some parents would do anything to support their kids (even take a job that bruises their own pride). But when one mother accepted a janitor position at her son’s college to help pay tuition, she never expected his reaction to cut so deep.
Hi Bright Side,
My name is Denise, I’m 49, and last month I took a janitor job at my son Ethan’s college. I’m a single mom. I’ve worked two, sometimes three jobs at a time to keep him in school. When this campus job opened up (steady hours, good benefits, close to home), it felt like a blessing.
Ethan didn’t think so. The moment I told him, he exploded. “YOU got a job here? As a janitor? Mom, that’s embarrassing! What if my friends see you?” It stung so much I felt my throat close. I tried to lighten the mood and told him, “If it bothers you that much, just pretend you don’t know me.” He didn’t even smile. He just walked away.
The next day, I was assigned to clean one of the main buildings. I saw Ethan and his friends walking down the hallway. I honestly expected him to ignore me, which would’ve already hurt enough. But he did something worse.
He looked straight at me, then loudly said to his friends, “Ugh, the cleaning crew always leaves streaks on the glass. Don’t touch anything, guys, you never know what they drag in.”
He said it while looking directly at me like I was a stranger. Like I was beneath him. His friends laughed. I felt myself shrinking. I wanted to run, but I just kept wiping the same spot with shaking hands. Later that night, I confronted him. I asked, “Why would you talk about me like that?” He shrugged and said, “I told you not to work here. You didn’t listen. Don’t make this my fault.”
I’m heartbroken. I’ve sacrificed everything for him, and he treated me like dirt just to look cool. I don’t know if I should quit the job, confront him harder, or let him face the consequences of what he said.
Am I overreacting?
— Denise
1. You’re not imagining the pain. Humiliation hits differently when it comes from your own child.
It’s completely understandable that Ethan’s words cut deeply. You weren’t just embarrassed at work — you were rejected by the very person you’ve spent years protecting and supporting. Your feelings are valid, and it’s okay to acknowledge that betrayal hurts.
Sometimes kids — even adult ones — fall into peer pressure and ego without realizing the damage they do. But intent doesn’t erase impact. What he said was cruel, and it’s okay to name that.
2. Your job is honorable, and his reaction reflects his insecurity — not your worth.
Janitorial work is honest work. It keeps people safe, healthy, and supported. Ethan’s embarrassment says more about his priorities than yours. In moments like this, it helps to remind yourself:
- You are contributing to his future.
- You are modeling resilience and responsibility.
- You are not ashamed — he is, and he shouldn’t be.
Let him sit with that truth, even if it makes him uncomfortable.
3. Consider a real conversation — not about the job, but about respect.
You don’t need to scold him or quit your job to prove anything. What you can do is calmly express how his actions affected you:
- Share how his public comment made you feel.
- Explain that you deserve dignity, regardless of your job title.
- Make it clear that love isn’t a license for disrespect.
He may not fully grasp the weight of his behavior yet, but he will remember this moment and how you handled it. If he wants your support, then respect isn't optional.
Comments
You sound awesome. Your son sounds like a jerk, and his friends are jerks too, cause who would laugh at a comment like that. Cut him off, write him off as a failure, and move on with your life.
well being a janitor isn’t something good either. Try to do something different, your kid is right to be ashamed