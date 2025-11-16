I Refuse to Let My Spoiled Stepson Ruin Our Family

Hey Bright Side,



My name’s Linda, I’m 39, and I’ve been married to my husband, Mark, for almost five years now. He has a 14-year-old son, Josh, who stays with us every other week. I’ve always tried to be patient with him, but it feels like everyone tiptoes around this boy. He says he has social anxiety, but from what I’ve seen, he just refuses to do anything even slightly uncomfortable because he knows someone will swoop in and do it for him.

A few days ago, I took Josh out for dinner because Mark was still at work and told us to go ahead. When the waiter came, I told Josh to order. He immediately shut down, staring at the table like he might cry. He whispered for me to do it, but I calmly said, “You can do this, it’s one small sentence.” He kept begging, and I kept telling him he needed to try. In the end, he didn’t order anything, and yeah, I ate while he sat there. I wasn’t trying to punish him; I just wanted to nudge him toward acting like a teenager instead of a toddler.

When we got home, I walked into the dining room and literally stopped in the doorway. The whole table was covered with takeout (pizza, wings, fries, shakes), way too much food for two people. Mark was sitting there with this flat expression on his face, scrolling his phone. Turns out, Josh had texted him from the restaurant saying I refused to let him eat, and Mark immediately ordered everything under the sun to “make sure his son didn’t go hungry.” I felt this wave of frustration because it didn’t even occur to him to ask what actually happened.

After Josh went to bed, Mark said we needed to talk and accused me of letting “his son” starve, saying he was embarrassed by my behavior, even though all I did was ask a 14-year-old to order his own food. I told him I wasn’t trying to be harsh, but I’m not going to raise a kid who can’t talk to a waiter without falling apart, and he didn’t want to hear it. Now I feel like I’m the only one in this house who thinks Josh needs real boundaries instead of constant rescuing, and I’m not trying to be the evil stepmom, I just don’t want him growing up helpless because everyone’s scared to upset him.



Was I wrong for sticking to my boundary? Or is everyone just mad because I’m the only one who refuses to enable him?

— Linda