Woman Marries a Man 16 Inches Shorter—People Say the Same Thing
A unique love story from Toronto, Canada, is winning hearts around the world. Anita Wing Lee, who is 5’4″, and Tim Muttoo, who is 4′ tall, recently tied the knot, showing that true love has nothing to do with height. Their wedding photos have gone viral, with millions of people cheering for their relationship.
A Viral Love Story
Anita and Tim, a couple with a 16-inch height difference, shared their wedding photos and heartfelt love story on Instagram. Their posts have already received over a million likes and more than 40 million views. Many people online are calling their love story inspiring and wholesome.
Anita’s Perspective on Height
“You know how people write out lists of what they’re hoping for in a partner? I never actually wrote down ‘tall’,” Anita shared, adding that she always assumed she would meet someone taller than her. “Ideally, someone 5 inches taller than me so I could wear heels, and they’d still be taller,” she said.
“I never actually added it to my list, because there were other things that mattered more. I prayed for someone with substance and character: a visionary, a humble world traveler, big-hearted and creative (or at least someone who understood my creative soul), with deep faith. And I always sensed he’d come from a different culture.”
When she got to know Tim better, Anita realized he matched everything on her list — except height. “As I got to know @timmuttoo, I saw he was all of these things. But... he wasn’t tall... It wasn’t on my list, because it just didn’t matter as much as being with someone who understood me to the core and stood by me. Asking for someone tall felt so... surface-level, in comparison.”
After spending time reflecting on her feelings, Anita said she was inspired by the love story of Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, who was born without arms and legs, and his wife Kanae. Their journey encouraged her to open her heart and give love a chance with Tim.
She Embraced Love.
She explained how she eventually let go of her doubts: “Thankfully, I processed the height thing... and now I actually think it’s so adorable! It’s an added bonus that brings so much fun and sweetness to our lives! So if you’re still waiting for your person... they may not look like what you pictured, and that might be the best part.”
Millions of people congratulated the couple, pointing out how they make a great pair:
According to their Instagram bios, Tim is a co-founder of an organization working to provide safe clean water to all called H2O 4 ALL, an engineer, inventor, and a public health advocate, while Anita is a writer and director.
Their journey shows that love isn’t about height, looks, or other surface-level traits. It’s about choosing someone who understands you, supports you, and brings joy into your life, no matter what the world expects. Choosing love is choosing happiness.