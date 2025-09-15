My Best Friend Ghosted Me After Getting a Boyfriend—So I Gave Her a Taste of Her Own Medicine

My best friend of 8 years got a boyfriend and, overnight, I stopped existing. No texts, no calls, no invites. She never introduced me to him either, which stung.

Through our mutuals, I found out why: she was afraid to introduce me because she thought he might like me more. Jealousy. From my best friend. That cut deeper than the ghosting itself.

At first, I wanted to scream, but instead I gave her a quiet lesson. I stopped chasing. No texts, no calls, no “let’s hang.” Weeks later, she finally reached out: “Why are you ignoring me?”

I replied: “Now you know how it feels.”

She didn’t like that answer, but it hit her. Because friendship isn’t about competition or insecurity—it’s about trust. And if she couldn’t trust me, then maybe we were never really best friends after all.

A month later, her boyfriend messaged me out of the blue: “She talks about you constantly. She misses you more than she’ll admit.”

And that’s when I realized: the real lesson wasn’t for her. It was for me. Sometimes you have to stop proving your loyalty to people who doubt it—and just let them learn the hard way.