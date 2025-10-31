I Won’t Accept Unequal Treatment in the Family Business

Hi Bright Side,



I’ve worked in my dad’s business for four years—without a single vacation. My siblings take time off constantly, and Dad never says a word. Last month, I asked for just one week for my honeymoon. He looked at me and said, “You’re not special.”

I smiled, nodded, and walked away. But the next morning, when I came in early as usual, my desk was empty. I’d packed everything the night before and left my resignation letter on his chair. I didn’t slam any doors. I just took my husband’s hand and left for our honeymoon—paid for with my own savings, free for the first time in years.

Now I’m back, and everything feels strange. Part of me wonders if I overreacted, but another part feels lighter than I’ve felt in years. My family hasn’t said much yet, and I know this might change how they see me. Still, I want to believe this was the right choice—not to hurt anyone, but to protect myself.

I’d love to hear your thoughts. What do you do when standing up for yourself makes you feel both proud and scared?



Sincerely,

Emma