I Refuse to Be a Free Nanny for My Stepmom’s Kids

Hi Bright Side,

My dad remarried two years ago to a woman with three kids. They’re sweet, but every time I visit, I somehow become the default babysitter.

Last weekend, they “invited me for dinner.” When I showed up, my dad and my stepmom were dressed up for a night out. “We won’t be long,” they said. They were gone five hours. When I complained, she brushed me off, “You have no kids, so it’s not like you’ll miss anything.”

Last night, I accepted their invite again—but this time, I made my point. As soon as they walked out, I called a professional sitter, paid her for the night, and walked out. I spent the evening enjoying a fancy dinner by myself.

When my dad came back, he found the babysitter’s bill on the table. He tried to argue, but I looked him straight in the eye and said, “If my time is worth nothing, then you can start paying for someone else’s.”

That was the last time they tried to trick me. But it also sparked a huge fight in the family—my dad and stepmom painted me as selfish, and even some relatives took their side.

Now I’m left wondering: did I go too far? Or should I really have just accepted being the “free babysitter” for the sake of peace?

Sincerely,

Carla