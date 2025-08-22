Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown is officially a mom! The Stranger Things star, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their first child together. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing details about their baby.
The beginning of a beautiful relationship.
Millie and Jake’s relationship first sparked rumors back in June 2021 when Bongiovi, 23, posted a selfie with the actress. Brown later revealed in a 2022 interview that the pair had been friends before they began dating. Their bond grew stronger, and by May 2024, the two secretly tied the knot.
In October, the couple celebrated with family and friends at Villa Cetinale in Italy. Brown posted wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, “Forever and always, your wife,” showcasing her two beautiful bridal gowns. Jake shared his own set of pictures with the words, “Forever and always, your husband.” The images featured the pair exchanging vows under a floral arch, walking among tall trees, and even a special moment with Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi.
Millie is now a mommie.
On Thursday, August 21, the couple shared with their fans that they have welcomed a baby. “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” Brown shared in her post. “And then there were 3.”
Fans quickly jumped in to praise the couple:
“Thank you for adopting a child in need and not “designing one”
“Can you imagine the lucky baby that got adopted by them? Thats amazing that they chose to adopt. Congratulations!”
“Idk their reasoning, but as someone who has always felt more compelled to adopt than to have biological children, I really love this”.
Earlier this year, Millie opened up on the Smartless podcast about her dream of becoming a mom. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said. Brown explained that she had always loved the idea of being a mother, inspired by her mom and grandmother who both played big roles in her life.
She also shared that Jake made it clear they should wait until marriage to start their family. “Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally,” she said.
They want a big family.
The couple also revealed that they would love to have a large family one day. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future,” Brown explained. For her, adoption is just as meaningful as having biological children. “I really want a big family,” she added.
