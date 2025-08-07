Jason Momoa’s New Girlfriend Posts Birthday Tribute—Fans Notice the Same Awkward Detail
Jason Momoa just turned 46, and his new girlfriend didn’t miss the chance to show him some love on social media. The 33-year-old actress posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to him, filled with cute PDA-filled photos of the couple. But while many fans gushed over the romance, some couldn’t help but notice one awkward detail.
Adria Arjona, in her post, shared a series of cozy pictures that gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Jason Momoa. The photos showed the pair laughing together, sharing a kiss, riding a motorcycle, and enjoying time at the beach.
She captioned the post:
“Happy birthday mi amor. There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side. So here’s to one more year of being wild and free and to forever growing young. Love you so much babii @prideofgypsies.”
She also gave a shout-out to Momoa’s new Apple TV+ series:
“AND ... happy @chief.of.war day too. Excited for the world to watch what you’ve poured your heart and soul into for the past years.”
Fans were quick to wish Momoa a happy birthday and celebrate the couple’s love, but many pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Arjona and Jason’s ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.
“He definitely has a type,” commented a fan. “She’s beautiful, but she looks like a young version of his ex,” added another.
Momoa, who finalized his divorce from Lisa Bonet in early 2024, confirmed his romance with Arjona in May. The ex-couple shares two children, Nakoa-Wolf, 16, and Lola, 18.
