Pamela Anderson, 58, and Liam Neeson, 73, Are Dating—Fans Say the Same Thing
Liam Neeson, 73, tragically lost his wife Natasha Richardson in 2009 and has remained single since then. Pamela Anderson, 58, has also experienced a series of public relationships and breakups. The news of the two Hollywood stars dating has created a stir. Here’s everything we know about their relationship!
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have surprised fans by revealing a new romance that started while working together on their upcoming comedy The Naked Gun.
According to a source close to the production, “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.” They’ve been spotted together several times recently, and fans are buzzing.
“They’re enjoying each other’s company,” the insider added, as both stars continue promoting The Naked Gun, which hits theaters on Friday, August 1.
At the New York premiere of The Naked Gun on July 28, Anderson and Neeson walked the red carpet with their children. Anderson brought her sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, from her previous marriage to rocker Tommy Lee. Neeson was joined by his sons, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, whom he shares with his late wife.
The next morning, July 29, the pair shared a playful moment on live TV during a joint appearance on the Today show. They jokingly pretended to be caught kissing on camera, making the audience laugh. A few days earlier, at the London premiere on July 22, Pamela kissed Liam on the cheek in front of photographers, sparking even more dating rumors.
The internet has been flooded with comments from fans, all being supportive and emotional:
- “Liam Neeson stayed single for 16 years following his wife’s (Natasha Richardson) tragic death in 2009. So happy, he found love again with Pamela.”
- “15 years age difference at this stage in their lives is no big deal — if they make each laugh and feel great — all the power to them!”
- “So incredible that they both found love again.”
- “I’m so happy for them! I read he hadn’t dated since his wife passed, so this is exciting for them both.”
