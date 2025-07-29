Borat Star Sacha Baron Cohen’s Body Transformation Shocks Fans, “Is This AI?”
Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor we all know as Borat, just surprised everyone with a seriously jaw-dropping body transformation. He’s on the cover of Men’s Fitness U.K., and let’s just say — no one saw this coming.
Cohen got ripped for his new role as Mephisto in the Marvel series Ironheart, which dropped on Disney+ earlier this summer. In the cover photos, he’s shirtless and totally flexing, showing off muscles no one expected from the usually goofy actor.
Sharing the pics on Instagram, he joked, “Some celebs use Ozempic and some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three.”
In more posts, he poked fun at himself, saying, “Debuting my new character: Middle-aged man... Hard launching my mid-life crisis.”
Marvel fans have been waiting forever to see Mephisto in the MCU. A lot of people thought he’d show up in WandaVision, but Marvel held off until Ironheart. And fans are glad they did, Cohen was always a fan-favorite pick for the part.
Reacting to Sacha’s transformation, comedian Chelsea Handler commented, “Is this AI?”. “I’m sorry, but thirst trap Borat was not on my 2025 bingo card,” added another.
However, Sacha made it clear that it’s the real deal, “This is not AI. I really am egotistical enough to do this.”
Notably, Sacha Baron Cohen separated from Isla Fisher after 13 years of marriage in 2023.