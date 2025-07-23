Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Tiny Bra and Dangerously Low Pants, People Notice the Same Thing
Jennifer Lopez is known for turning heads, and she did just that recently. The 55-year-old superstar proudly showed off her toned abs in a bold outfit that has everyone talking.
During a recent concert in Spain, Jennifer Lopez performed in Bilbao, flaunting her fit body. The singer and actress wore low-rise leather pants with a front lace-up design. They flared out at the knees and gave off a classic stage-ready vibe.
But it was her top that really stole the spotlight: a tiny sparkly bra with square-shaped cups covered in sequins. Even her microphone was covered in matching glitter. To complete the look, she wore a shiny black New York Yankees baseball cap, a clear nod to her Bronx roots.
J. Lo kept her hair in loose, natural waves and wore her signature glamorous makeup. She looked confident, fierce, and totally in control on stage.
Fans were quick to spot the same detail — how her body looks like so much work! “Her body is so beautiful, it wasn’t granted, it’s hard work,” commented one. “This is 56 years old in a few days ! 👏her Body is amazing!! She’s so disciplined and has def put the work in,” added another.
Jennifer is currently on her Up All Night tour, which started on July 8 in Spain and is set to end on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy. During her show in Barcelona, a funny moment was caught on camera.
A fan in the crowd held up a sign that said, “J. Lo, marry me?” She read it out loud, then shook her head and made a throat-slash gesture with her hand. Her response? “I think I’m done with that.” She laughed and added, “I’ve tried that a few times.”
This moment comes just six months after she finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck. The two were married for about two years, but they have a long history together. They were first engaged in the early 2000s but called off their wedding in 2003. Their reunion in 2021 was a major moment online, with fans everywhere rooting for them.
69-year-old reality star Kris Jenner has set the internet on fire with her youthful look! See her photos here.