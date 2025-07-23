Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Tiny Bra and Dangerously Low Pants, People Notice the Same Thing

Jennifer is currently on her Up All Night tour, which started on July 8 in Spain and is set to end on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy. During her show in Barcelona, a funny moment was caught on camera.

A fan in the crowd held up a sign that said, “J. Lo, marry me?” She read it out loud, then shook her head and made a throat-slash gesture with her hand. Her response? “I think I’m done with that.” She laughed and added, “I’ve tried that a few times.”

This moment comes just six months after she finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck. The two were married for about two years, but they have a long history together. They were first engaged in the early 2000s but called off their wedding in 2003. Their reunion in 2021 was a major moment online, with fans everywhere rooting for them.