Kris Jenner Wears Kim Kardashian’s Bold Dress—Fans Say She “Looks Younger Than Kim”

“DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE” in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice... We’ll always have Venice! 🤍🤍 Thank you @jeffbezos and @laurensanchezbezos for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!" Kris captioned the photos.

She also added Kim’s photo wearing the same gown in the carousel and credited her, along with poking fun and sharing that she got “called out” in the group chat for copying Kim, “P.S... Kim wore this amazing dress at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia a couple years ago, and I was so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!! I may have gotten called out on the family group chat... Kim, you’re my inspiration!!”

The Bezos wedding was a major celebrity affair. Kris wasn’t alone; she attended with daughters Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner. Although originally only Kris and Kim were invited, a source said Kris asked the bride-to-be if the rest of her daughters could join, since they were already in Europe.