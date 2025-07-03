Kris Jenner Wears Kim Kardashian’s Bold Dress—Fans Say She “Looks Younger Than Kim”

I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
69-year-old reality star Kris Jenner has set the internet on fire with her beauty. She turned heads this week during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding celebration in a glamorous, bold dress that her daughter, Kim Kardashian, previously wore. And, according to fans, mama Kris not only wore it better, she also looked younger!
Kris Jenner has once again reminded everyone why she’s the queen of style and the ultimate momager. She stunned in an off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown that seemed all too familiar. It was worn by her daughter, Kim Kardashian, in 2023 at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy.
Kris wore the striking dress during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding celebration in Venice, Italy. In the photos, Kris poses barefoot on a staircase, showcasing the dramatic purple dress with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a chic updo, bangs, and the same statement diamond necklace Kim had worn with the outfit. Her sparkling earrings and confident smile added to the overall effect.
“DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE” in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice... We’ll always have Venice! 🤍🤍 Thank you @jeffbezos and @laurensanchezbezos for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!" Kris captioned the photos.
She also added Kim’s photo wearing the same gown in the carousel and credited her, along with poking fun and sharing that she got “called out” in the group chat for copying Kim, “P.S... Kim wore this amazing dress at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia a couple years ago, and I was so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!! I may have gotten called out on the family group chat... Kim, you’re my inspiration!!”
The Bezos wedding was a major celebrity affair. Kris wasn’t alone; she attended with daughters Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner. Although originally only Kris and Kim were invited, a source said Kris asked the bride-to-be if the rest of her daughters could join, since they were already in Europe.
Fans quickly flooded her post, with many claiming that Kris wore the look better and looked younger than Kim. “Kris wore it better. She has the height & now actually looks younger than Kim, which is nuts”, commented one. “Who wore it better?????? I am going to say the momager. @krisjenner you are getting younger”, added another.
Reports suggest Kris may have recently undergone cosmetic treatments, though Kris has not herself confirmed or denied it. A source revealed that she’s been praising her plastic surgeon and is thrilled with the results.
“She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face... She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70,” an insider revealed to a news outlet. Kris’s cosmetic surgeon is said to be Dr. Steven Levine.
