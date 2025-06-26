“So Handsome,” Prince William’s New Look Stuns the Internet
Prince William has once again captured the public’s attention, this time, not just for his royal duties and charm but for his surprising new look. Photos from his recent engagements have gone viral, and fans are swooning over his fresh appearance.
The buzz started when Prince William visited Colorifix, a biotech company and Earthshot Prize 2023 finalist, where he was joined by actress Cate Blanchett. The Prince wore a white lab coat over a pale blue shirt, but it wasn’t the outfit that grabbed attention.
His salt-and-pepper beard, a sharp mix of dark and gray tones, became the main highlight. Before the Colorifix visit, Prince William was also seen attending one of Britain’s sporting events, where he looked every bit the traditional royal. He wore a black morning coat, a light gray waistcoat, and a pale blue polka-dot tie. He topped off the look with a black top hat and a white boutonnière pinned to his lapel.
Earlier, the Prince shared photos from his visit to Dartmoor, where he appeared outdoors and relaxed. Even in a more casual setting, fans couldn’t help but notice the beard. The reaction was the same across all his recent outings: Prince William’s bearded look is a hit.
