Anne Hathaway Is Unrecognisable in New Pics, Fans React
Anne Hathaway turned heads recently in a bold outfit that surprised fans. The Oscar-winning actress showed why she’s still a top name in red carpet fashion, with a look that was both daring and stylish. However, it was her changed appearance that created a stir.
Anne Hathaway stunned at the Met Gala 2025. Staying true to this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Anne wore a crisp white shirt with an oversized collar that curved dramatically around her shoulders. She paired it with a shimmering, beaded maxi skirt featuring bold black and silver stripes—a look that blended classic tailoring with modern glamour.
Adding even more height and drama, she wore sky-high black heels, but the real scene-stealer was her sparkling diamond necklace. Designed by Bulgari, the stunning piece featured a large rectangular sapphire at the center, drawing all eyes to it.
To finish off her Carolina Herrera ensemble, the The Devil Wears Prada star wore her hair in a sleek, ultra-high ponytail tied with a tiny black bow, giving the whole outfit a playful yet fierce vibe.
Here are the top 10 stunning manicure ideas to rock all summer.