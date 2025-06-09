Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Debuts New Name—Fans React

On Thursday, May 29, she showed up at a private dinner in Los Angeles, held to celebrate a fashion collaboration between Isabel Marant and Net-A-Porter, according to Variety. But she wasn’t just there as a guest.

She took on the role of choreographer for a live performance by musician Luella, who sang her latest single, “Naïve.” Two dancers, Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko, joined the act, bringing energy and movement to the stage, all guided by Jolie and Pitt’s daughter.