Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Debuts New Name—Fans React
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter is embracing a new identity. The 19-year-old, once known by her birth name, made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles this week, and people can’t stop talking about her new moniker.
On Thursday, May 29, she showed up at a private dinner in Los Angeles, held to celebrate a fashion collaboration between Isabel Marant and Net-A-Porter, according to Variety. But she wasn’t just there as a guest.
She took on the role of choreographer for a live performance by musician Luella, who sang her latest single, “Naïve.” Two dancers, Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko, joined the act, bringing energy and movement to the stage, all guided by Jolie and Pitt’s daughter.
A press release about the event didn’t just highlight her work — it also introduced a big change. The release referred to her by a different name, sparking a wave of reactions from fans. While her talent and passion were praised, most people focused on one thing: her fresh, grown-up identity.
This name change didn’t come out of nowhere. In fact, last year, there was a legal decision allowing her to drop “Pitt” from her surname. She had made the request on her 18th birthday in May 2024, asking to be known as Shiloh Jolie. Many fans saw this move as a sign that she was ready to step out of her famous parents’ shadow.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children: Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (19), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16). Among them, their 19-year-old is clearly carving out her own path — one that blends creativity, independence, and personal expression. She now goes by Shi Joli.
People on the internet were taken aback by the news. “It’s her mother’s relationship with her own father all over again. So sad,” commented one. “She is repeating history via her own estrangement from her own father,” added another.
