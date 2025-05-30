Not Diamonds but amazing plastic gems that will last just as long. Nice outfit though
Jennifer Lopez Wears Nothing but Diamonds on Stage, Fans Are Divided
Jennifer Lopez once again proved she’s a fashion icon as she returned to host the American Music Awards 2025, marking ten years since she last hosted the event in 2015. This time, she wowed fans with eight stunning outfit changes, but it was one sparkling look in particular that got everyone talking—and not everyone was a fan.
For Lopez, the American Music Awards hold a special place in her heart. Her first time on the AMAs stage was back in 1991 when she performed as a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block at just 21 years old. “The awards show has been such a big part of my music journey and history,” she shared. “We’re going to celebrate the year in music.”
Though she admitted hosting isn’t something she usually enjoys—"Believe it or not, I’m quite shy," she said—Lopez pulled it off with confidence and style. She added, “I’m a performer, so if I have a script or a song, I can do that, and I love doing that. But hosting is a different thing, a different skill set.”
During the recent big night, Lopez stepped out in a jaw-dropping outfit that featured nothing but diamonds—a shimmering creation that highlighted her curves and showed off her famous abs.
The look came from Bronx and Banco’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, and it included dramatic cutouts and a sheer fringe skirt. It was bold, shiny, and undeniably Jennifer.
She described her fashion vision for the night as “some glam, some cool, some chic and elegant, and some sexy, too. All the things that you associate with me and fashion.” And true to her word, she delivered looks that were unforgettable.
As photos of her diamond-studded outfit spread across social media, reactions were strong. Some praised her for being fearless and stylish at 55. “Every outfit hit. Every stare killed. Glam? Locked. J. Lo? Legendary,” a fan wrote. “OMG, her abs look amazing,” noted another.
While some think she could have toned it down for a hosting role. “So tacky,” commented a person.
Here are the other looks Jennifer rocked at the American Music Awards (AMAs):
