Jennifer Lopez Wears Nothing but Diamonds on Stage, Fans Are Divided

For Lopez, the American Music Awards hold a special place in her heart. Her first time on the AMAs stage was back in 1991 when she performed as a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block at just 21 years old. “The awards show has been such a big part of my music journey and history,” she shared. “We’re going to celebrate the year in music.”

Though she admitted hosting isn’t something she usually enjoys—"Believe it or not, I’m quite shy," she said—Lopez pulled it off with confidence and style. She added, “I’m a performer, so if I have a script or a song, I can do that, and I love doing that. But hosting is a different thing, a different skill set.”