“So Youthful,” Vera Wang, 75, Stuns in Latest Appearance, Fans Spot the Same Detail
Fashion icon Vera Wang continues to defy age and expectations. At 75, she captivated audiences with her stunning appearance at a recent event, leaving people in awe of her timeless elegance.
On May 21, 2025, Vera Wang graced the “black” carpet at the Asian American Foundation Awards dinner at Chelsea Piers, showcasing her signature style and sophistication. She donned a black cropped halter-neck top along with a floor-length black flowy skirt from her own collection.
“When you attend a spring gala in winter weather... New York, New York... 🎶🎵.
NONETHELESS... So thrilled to be supporting @taaforg .... Such major philanthropy and worthy recipients! XXV 🖤”, the 75-year-old captioned her photos. She paired the look with a JaredAtelier x VeraWang serpent necklace and a contrasting furry stole.
Stephanie Hsu and Lucy Liu were honored at the ceremony.
