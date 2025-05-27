“So Youthful,” Vera Wang, 75, Stuns in Latest Appearance, Fans Spot the Same Detail

People
19 hours ago

Fashion icon Vera Wang continues to defy age and expectations. At 75, she captivated audiences with her stunning appearance at a recent event, leaving people in awe of her timeless elegance.

On May 21, 2025, Vera Wang graced the “black” carpet at the Asian American Foundation Awards dinner at Chelsea Piers, showcasing her signature style and sophistication. She donned a black cropped halter-neck top along with a floor-length black flowy skirt from her own collection.

“When you attend a spring gala in winter weather... New York, New York... 🎶🎵.
NONETHELESS... So thrilled to be supporting @taaforg .... Such major philanthropy and worthy recipients! XXV 🖤”, the 75-year-old captioned her photos. She paired the look with a JaredAtelier x VeraWang serpent necklace and a contrasting furry stole.

Stephanie Hsu and Lucy Liu were honored at the ceremony.

Vera’s sense of style and elegant beauty had fans calling her look “perfection.” “Your silhouette is stunning! Perfection!” one commented. “Stunning perfection”, added another.

Some also swooned over her young appearance, “You are so beautiful....so youthful... I love it.❤️”

Michael Jackson’s rarely seen daughter recently turned heads at the Cannes Gala with her bold outfit. See her look here.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads