I Invited My Son’s Ex-Wife to Thanksgiving Dinner — It Ended Tragically

Holidays are meant to bring families closer together, but for Olivia, this Thanksgiving took a heartbreaking turn. Hoping to create a special moment for her grandchildren, she invited her son’s first wife to dinner. However, her decision enraged his new wife, leading to an explosive conflict that spiraled into a holiday nightmare. Distressed and seeking guidance, Olivia reached out to us for advice.

Olivia’s letter:

Flora 17 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Hi Olivia! Thank you for sharing your story. We've prepared some tips that can help you navigate through this situation.

Apologize for undermining your daughter-in-law’s role.

Recognize that by inviting your son’s ex-wife without consulting his current wife, you unintentionally disrespected her position as the head of the household and a part of the family.



Apologize directly to her for saying, "She's more family than you are," and explain that your comment was driven by concern for the children, not an intent to dismiss her role. Reaffirm her importance in the family and commit to consulting her for future decisions.

Propose a separate celebration for the children’s parents.

To avoid future conflicts, suggest organizing two separate celebrations for the children—one with their mother and another with their father and stepmother. This approach ensures the kids enjoy quality time with both parents without forcing everyone into a potentially volatile situation.



Emphasize that this solution is about the kids’ well-being and minimizing tensions, not about taking sides.

Set boundaries and clarify living arrangements.

Since you live in your son’s house, recognize that the dynamics require extra care. Sit down with your son and his wife to define clear boundaries regarding household decisions, especially when it comes to family events.



Offer to abide by their rules as the homeowners, even if it means relinquishing some influence over the grandchildren’s celebrations. This shows respect for their home and authority.

Address the police incident with calm and firmness.

Acknowledge that your daughter-in-law’s decision to call the police was extreme, but approach her calmly. Express how the incident deeply hurt and disrupted the family while focusing on how to move forward.



Suggest counseling for the family or even individual therapy for her if her feelings of being unwelcome persist. Make it clear that involving authorities unnecessarily is harmful to everyone, especially children.