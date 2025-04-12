My MIL Sabotaged My Wedding Dress but I Rewrote Her Family History

The protagonist of our story add, "From the moment she found out about the proposal and the wedding, my MIL became involved in every detail of the wedding: the guests, the flowers, the menu, even the color of the napkins! And when I tried to set boundaries, Paul would tell me, 'I'm her only son. This is the only time she's going to experience this. It all reminds her of when she married my dad...understand her. She's been through a lot... Blah, blah, blah.'

I put up with it. I did my best to take it all in.

And then came the subject of the dress. The blessed dress.

I had already designed mine. It was literally the dress of my dreams: elegant, modern, ethereal, with details that represented me. My heart was in this design. It was my work. My true masterpiece. But my MIL Margaret had another plan: for me to wear her family's wedding dress. A piece from the 1800s that looked like something out of a Victorian nightmare. Puffed sleeves, high neckline, yellow lace from the passage of time, the smell... oh, God, the smell...

Horrible. Seriously, and it's not that it was 'not my style'. It was objectively ugly and unpleasant no matter how you looked at it.

And that's when the drama started."