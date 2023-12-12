12 True Stories With Twists Beyond Our Wildest Imaginations

People
day ago

Our existence is packed with surprising twists that catch us off guard. Some of them spice up our routine, adding excitement to our days. However, there are moments when life takes a serious turn. In today’s article, we share stories of people whose reality was completely changed by unexpected discoveries, leaving them stunned and speechless.

  • My wife was pregnant with our third and last child. We ended up in the ER as she was miscarrying. The nurse shed tears because “the fetus was not viable,” so there was nothing to be done. It was horrible. One of the first times I felt completely helpless as an adult. A little later, we found out that the miscarriage was actually her body making room for twins. The girls are 5 now. Went from “losing” 1 to gaining 2. © chudd / Reddit
  • My friend was seeing a guy she was crazy about for years. They traveled together, spent most nights together, and were talking about starting a family. One day, he texted to say he and his other girlfriend were engaged, so he couldn’t see her anymore. He pretended that my friend knew about her all along and told her she was unreasonable for being upset.
    © SaltedCaramel2 / Reddit
  • I was transferred to a new division, and within a few months, my new supervisor and I hated each other. She was incompetent, and I spoke up when she made mistakes. She made my life hell and finally decided to give me a job that she thought would make me quit.

    I packed up my stuff in a box and asked for help moving to my new desk. She said she didn’t have anyone to spare. I was carrying my box and didn’t see a spill on the floor, it was just outside her office. I slipped, fell, and broke my knee.

    Turns out my life would be transformed: I am on permanent disability; very legitimately, received a huge settlement, lifetime healthcare, and retired early. She was demoted, then fired, partially due to the way she mishandled my case.

    All of this happened a few years ago. Recently, when my husband and I were grocery shopping, I saw her in the store. I didn’t want to see her, but my husband caught her eye and gave her a big “thumbs up.” She looked visibly upset. © longleglady / Reddit
  • My sister’s boyfriend decided that he wanted to do more with his architecture skills, so he gave his two weeks’ notice and moved to Haiti to help rebuild after the earthquake. They stayed together. He had bad phone service, so they mostly kept in touch through emails. This went on for a couple of months.

    One off-handed tip from a co-worker and a week of investigation later, and it turns out he never went to Haiti. He moved to Seattle to be with his fiancée and partner of 9 years.
    © HouP*** / Reddit
  • Back in seventh grade, I made a friend. He was in two of my classes. Well, one day, during lunch, I’m talking to him, and then I look around the cafeteria, and I see him sitting at another table, and I’m like, “What on earth?” Then I turn around, and he’s sitting at my table. Turns out he had a twin, and I actually had one class with him and another with his brother. I didn’t find out for like 2 weeks.
    © SonOfTheNorthe / Reddit
  • I used to work as a photo booth attendant, and most of the events were weddings. At one wedding, just before dinner was going to be served, the bride announces that the marriage was going to be annulled. Obviously, everyone thinks the bride learned that the groom had been cheating on her. Nope! Turns out she had been cheating on him for months and had finally worked up the nerve to stop living a lie. © Fakjbf / Reddit
  • Throughout my childhood, I always thought to myself, “This is just a normal, boring life, nothing different,” until I went through my old baby pictures. There was always this other kid, but I never knew who he was. My parents always told me it was a kid we babysat, so that’s what I went with.
    A year ago, at 19, I learned that he is my older half-brother that we stopped talking to. I wish I had grown up with and gotten to know him. © darkperl / Reddit
  • My high school friend started texting with a girl named Cheska who claimed to have gotten his number from a common friend. The girl became super flirty, and he immediately fell for her, even without meeting her. This was a time before social media, so he didn’t even know what she looked like.

    They texted for a month, and come October, she came clean. Apparently, Cheska was actually a guy named Rudolph, and he was just trying to play a prank on my friend. He got tired of the joke and just wanted to stop. I can’t forget the scene of my friend crying on our school bench, listening to “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” and me trying to balance consoling him and not laughing. © slitchz / Reddit

  • So sometime last year, I received a friend request on Facebook from this girl I don’t know. We have some friends in common, and her profile says she had gone to the same university and was in the same program just a few years before me, so I figure we must have met at some party or something and accept the request.

    Flash forward to July. I move to a new city for a new job, and on my first day, bam! There’s the girl who added me on Facebook. We ended up dating for a few months too. Turns out she had added me because one of our bosses has literally the exact same name as me, and she thought she was adding him to Facebook. Always thought it was a really bizarre situation.
    © OneSourDude / Reddit
  • I am 22 years old, and my father was married to my stepmother for 21 of those years. In the last year, out of nowhere, my dad finds out she’s been cheating on him with a coworker. No one even had the slightest clue this was going on. The surprising twist is that it was with another woman.
    © IamStarfish / Reddit
  • We gathered at my uncle’s house for their anniversary weekend, and right after dinner, his wife decided to play their wedding video for the 25 guests. She called everyone to the back room, played the tape, and we began watching. Just as she was walking down the aisle, midway down, the video suddenly went fuzzy.

    Everyone froze in complete shock as the video cuts to a scene of Dale Earnhardt’s funeral. Uncle Joe used that tape to record Dale Earnhardt’s funeral. I was the only one who started laughing and felt like I was in a sitcom, but it was real life.
    © homanisto / Reddit
  • In my graduation year, I had a girl I was set on asking to graduation. My friend came into class one day looking really bummed. I asked him why, and he said he had asked this girl to grad, and she had turned him down because she was already going with someone. This was news to me, so I never asked her. Turns out she was so sure I would ask her she told him she was going with someone. © toodles14 / Reddit

The most unsettling plot twists happen when innocent children talk about memories from their “past lives,” leaving us in utter confusion. The kids in this article have shared eerie recollections that genuinely made us rethink the nature of our existence.

Preview photo credit chudd / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads