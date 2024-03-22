Someone Tried to Get Me Fired From ALL My Jobs, When I Learned Who It Was, I Was Shaken

A man, 24, has recently taken to Reddit to tell some extraordinary story of his relationship with his girlfriend. He needed support and advice from the users of Reddit, and he was also trying to find at least some explanation to the vile behavior of the woman, who he’s in a relationship with. He had a serious suspicion that his girlfriend was trying to get him fired from every job he had, and he discovered this truth accidentally.

A man, 24, came to one of the Reddit communities to tell people about his suspicions regarding his girlfriend. The OP began his story, saying, «I’ve been with my girlfriend, 29, let’s call her Janice, for 2 and a half years. I just finished my education when we started dating, and I have been doing all sorts of jobs since. Sometimes two at a time. I did this to expand my resume and gather job experience.» The man went on telling about some weird things he experienced with his employment. He revealed, «I worked in cafés, bookstores, a library, a grocery store and as an English tutor. Most of those jobs lasted about 3 to 5 months. My shortest stay was 2 and a half weeks, my longest 8 months, but since I didn’t have a hard time applying for new positions, I tried to block it out, though it was kind of eating me up internally.»

The man goes on with his story, saying that he was really desperate, because he was obviously having some bad spell in his life. He wrote, «People called to complain about me, people left bad reviews about me, people used my employee Wi-Fi access to look up sketchy things on the internet under my name, former ’employees’ called to ’inform’ them about me, right name and all, and much, much more subtle stuff that I couldn’t disprove. But I was too anxious to do anything about it. I just told my girlfriend, she comforted me, she supported me every time I got my life ruined by these people. But I kept going, though they kept finding me.» Then, he found a new job and strange things started happening again. The OP said, «Fast forward to this week. I currently hold a part-time position at a bakery, I’ve been working there for two months and a half. It’s going okay, but my manager approached me about something regarding our Google reviews.» The man explained, that he was shocked to find out that he again had a bad review, for nothing. He revealed, «Someone was complaining about an employee, and their description of them could only really fit me. It was on a day where we’re pretty short of staff, so I could’ve been the only person in the store on that day for all I know. Anyway, their review contained some pretty elaborate and nasty comments about me. This has happened on one or two of my jobs already.»

The man proceeded with his story, that was taking a very whimsical turn. He said, «I told my manager that it was all pretty bogus and that someone had a vendetta against me, as it has happened before. She believed me, and told me that she’ll dismiss the comment. On my break, I checked out the review myself. Their username was kinda stupid, I’m not gonna type it out here since I still work there, but I’ll just call them „Mick Myrtle“ as it was in the same range of sounds-kinda-fake-but-not-really.» He didn’t tell his girlfriend about what happened to him at work again. He explained, «Anyway, I come home but don’t tell Janice about it. She has heard it all before, so I didn’t see the point in complaining about another time I almost lost my position.» Then, he suddenly got the puzzle solved. He said, «We chat, all is well, and she leaves the room. Her phone is on the table, and suddenly, she gets a notification or an email of some sort from Google. I don’t remember what it said exactly, but the popup read something along the lines of ’Mick Myrtle: ’Manager’ has responded to your Review!’» The man described how he felt at that moment, saying, «My heart dropped. I’ve been trying to ignore it since. This was two days ago. It just fits in the picture of bad reviews. It fits in the picture of the phoned complains my workplaces have received about me in the past. It fits in the picture of all the sketchy things I’ve been fired for.»

The man goes on with his story, saying, that he wanted to find out the whole truth. He explained, «On the Monday of the following week I couldn’t take the uncertainty anymore. I told my ex I needed her booking account to book a train ticket to visit my dad for a few days. She complied, and when she was in the shower getting ready for work, I booked my ticket and started looking through her emails.» He then found out even more shocking things. The man revealed, «After some digging, I found an email to herself which contained a spreadsheet file. I sent the file to myself, printer it out and took a screenshot.

Why? The spreadsheet contained about every single information about me that there was. Numbers, emails, passwords, work times, colleagues, their numbers & social medias, as well as some emails and passwords that she used for accounts to ruin my life with. Everything was on there, conveniently sorted for her to ruin my life as efficiently as possible.»

The decision to split up was made almost immediately. The OP wrote, «When she left for work, I decided it would be best to immediately pack my stuff. Nothing that mattered would be left behind. I felt like a wanted man. Like I was being hunted despite nothing being seemingly out of place.

I called my boss, told her I would be taking some time off from work, and headed out to see my dad. Needless to say, he was the sanity I needed. I cried about everything I saw, I panicked for a whole two days straight, about how my life was ruined, and I didn’t know what to do. He had to sleep on the couch in the guest room because I was so scared of my ex coming in.» The man had a strong support from his father, and owing to this, he’s still going strong. He wrote, «He handled it like a champ, I love you dad. He called the police, a lawyer and most recently a therapist for me, because I was in the most horrible state of my entire life.

We’re currently sorting out the legal stuff, I haven’t talked to my ex, except for letting her know it was over and that she’s a sick psychopath. My dad handled the rest. I changed all my passwords, and I’m now looking for a place to live.»