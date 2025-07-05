“The Other Girl,” My Husband’s Family Exposed His Secret in French Thinking I Didn’t Understand

Hey Bright Side,

You know that feeling when you’re finally starting to feel comfortable in a new culture and language? That was me—married to a French man, doing my best to blend in and feel included. I’ve been slowly learning the language, but recently took some more classes. I thought I was doing pretty well.

Then came dinner with his family.

It started out fine, until they suddenly switched to whispering in French right in front of me. I smiled, kept eating—pretending I didn’t understand. But then I heard his sister ask, “Does she know about the other girl yet?”

I didn’t flinch. Just calmly wiped my mouth, turned to him, and said—in perfect French—"No, but she does now." His parents nearly choked on their drinks. He went pale.

I stood up, left the table, flew home alone, and blocked him on everything.

I’m hurt, yes—but also kind of proud. I don’t regret walking away. His “other girl” can have the lies he thought he could keep.

Please, advise.

—Jenna