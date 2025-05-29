My MIL Excluded Us From the Family Trip Because We Don’t Have Kids, So We Made Her Regret It

Dear Bright Side,

My husband and I have been married for 5 years, and we wanted to spend time with his family during the holidays. My MIL always organizes the family trips for everyone. So we went to his parents’ house to ask if they would have us. My MIL told us they wouldn’t be available.

This time, she said, it was just for the kids, a family trip to Disneyland, and since we don’t have any, we weren’t invited. My husband was stunned and asked his mom why we couldn’t come with. She looked him in the eye and said, “It’s a family trip filled with family activities.” I just stood there looking between them, stunned into silence.

My husband explained that we’d be having kids when we were ready. But his mother didn’t accept that answer. She just said, “When you give me grandkids, you can come on the family vacation.” At first, I thought she was joking, but the look on my husband’s face told me everything I needed to know.

My husband was crushed. Through the years we were dating, he always stood up for her and tried to explain her behavior, but now he couldn’t deny it anymore. His mother wasn’t the sweet lady he tried to make her out to be.

So, my husband and I planned our own trip instead. While we were away, we found out that we were expecting our first child. When we told my MIL her entire attitude shifted and suddenly my husband was the golden child of the family.

She started talking about the next family vacation and telling us what we could expect, but my husband told her to exclude us from all her future plans. We’d raise our child our way, and she’d have no say in anything we do moving forward.