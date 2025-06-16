“1000-lb Sisters” Star Debuts a New Look After Skin Removal Surgery, Leaves Fans Shocked
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is turning heads with her dramatic new look, and fans can’t stop cheering her on. After shedding an incredible 500 pounds and undergoing excess skin removal surgery, the 38-year-old reality star is showing off her results. And the difference? It’s jaw-dropping.
A new chapter for Tammy
In one clip, Tammy shared a playful selfie using a filter that reimagined her face in vintage looks from the 1920s through the 1980s. In another post, she posed alongside her girlfriend Andrea in a sweet moment, but fans’ eyes went straight to her transformed appearance. The difference is more than visual: it’s deeply emotional, both for Tammy and for the viewers who’ve followed her journey for years.
“You look great, Tammy,” fans react.
The comment section quickly turned into a flood of love and support. One fan wrote, “I’m so happy for you and Andrea.” Another added, “Proud of you, Tammy!” “TAMMY GOT HER SKIN REMOVAL SURGERY 🥹 been watching since the beginning. So proud of you, sis. Love to see you at your best,” a fan also commented.
More echoed the excitement, “I’ve watched your show from the very beginning and I think you’re amazing!” and “Tammy, you got your surgery! I can tell by your face! YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL. SO HAPPY FOR YOU.” The message was clear: her transformation is inspiring, and people are proud.
Facing the fear, embracing the change
In a new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airing June 3, filmed just before her surgery, Tammy opened up about her nerves leading up to the procedure. “Just really the pain and then my fear of how I’m going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards,” she admitted. “I’m so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore.”
She also reflected on how the surgery will affect her beyond looks, “Even showering is going to be so much different... I have to take my hand and go all the way up underneath there, and it’s kind of deep. In less than a week, I’m not going to have that.” It’s a huge shift and not just physically, but emotionally too.
A journey, years in the making
Tammy’s transformation didn’t happen overnight. She underwent bariatric surgery in 2022, followed by a 14-month stay in a weight loss rehab facility. Since then, she’s been documenting her progress on TikTok, regularly updating fans on how far she’s come.
Last year, she shared how much her life has changed, “My quality of life has changed so much.” Tammy’s honesty, strength, and transformation have inspired thousands, and now, with her new look and outlook, it’s clear this is just the beginning of a powerful new chapter.