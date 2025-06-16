“1000-lb Sisters” Star Debuts a New Look After Skin Removal Surgery, Leaves Fans Shocked

In a new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airing June 3, filmed just before her surgery, Tammy opened up about her nerves leading up to the procedure. “Just really the pain and then my fear of how I’m going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards,” she admitted. “I’m so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore.”