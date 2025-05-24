“1000-lb Sisters” Star Reveals Her Dramatic Transformation and Sparks Hope for Fans
Tammy Slaton, star of 1,000-lb Sisters, has been making waves online with her incredible transformation. She’s openly shared her weight loss journey, inspiring fans with her unwavering commitment. In recent photos, Tammy stuns in a striking swimsuit, looking nearly unrecognisable as she beams with confidence.
Tammy and her sister first rose to fame in 2020.
Tammy, a 37-year-old from Dixon, Kentucky, first appeared on 1000-Lb Sisters in 2020. Prior to joining the reality series, she and her sister Amy had built a strong following on YouTube, where they were known for their relatable and entertaining videos.
At the start of their journey, the sisters—both in their thirties—had a combined weight exceeding 1,000 pounds. They struggled with weight management and healthy eating habits, but by 2024, both had made remarkable strides. Here’s a closer look at Tammy’s inspiring transformation.
Tammy’s journey toward better health.
Tammy originally weighed in at 717 pounds (325 kg), which made everyday tasks difficult and contributed to several serious health complications.
Determined to turn her life around, she committed to making a change. She spent 14 months at the Windsor Lane Center in Gibsonburg, where she not only focused on her recovery but also met her future husband. Tragically, he passed away in 2023.
Rising to the occasion with strength and success.
In late 2022, Tammy underwent weight loss surgery. She now weighs 238 pounds (108 kg), having lost more than 450 pounds (204 kg).
As she continues to heal from the loss of her husband, Tammy is doing well and staying connected with her 1000-Lb Sisters fanbase on TikTok. She often posts lip-sync clips and shares sweet moments with her new cat. A major health crisis served as a wake-up call, motivating Tammy to take control of her well-being. Her continued progress not only encourages her fans but also quiets those who doubted her.
Turning struggles into strength.
In the past few years, Tammy has experienced multiple health complications linked to her growing weight and lifestyle habits. In a serious incident in November 2021, she was admitted to the hospital and put on life support. Although she required a tracheostomy, her recovery was nothing short of extraordinary.
A source of motivation for many, she keeps shining brightly.
In the final episode of season three, which aired in January 2022, Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, revealed that she had dropped 115 pounds (52 kg) while staying at a rehab centre in Ohio. After her hospital recovery, Tammy subtly confirmed her weight loss through a TikTok post.
Back in January 2020, Tammy weighed approximately 600 pounds (272 kg). Although she made progress throughout the show, her weight saw frequent ups and downs. Recently, Tammy showcased her transformation by enjoying time at the pool with her friend Haley Michelle. Haley shared a photo on Instagram featuring Tammy in a navy-blue swimsuit, looking cheerful and at ease by the water, accompanied by a hashtag celebrating Tammy’s success.
Supporters flooded Tammy’s photos with positive remarks, applauding her transformation. Numerous fans admired her amazing appearance and found motivation in her progress. A few even mentioned that her health improvements seemed more remarkable compared to those of her siblings.
At the same time, some viewers were puzzled by the way Tammy posed alongside her friend, sparking curiosity about whether there might be a romantic connection between them.
