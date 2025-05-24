“1000-lb Sisters” Star Reveals Her Dramatic Transformation and Sparks Hope for Fans

Tammy, a 37-year-old from Dixon, Kentucky, first appeared on 1000-Lb Sisters in 2020. Prior to joining the reality series, she and her sister Amy had built a strong following on YouTube, where they were known for their relatable and entertaining videos.

At the start of their journey, the sisters—both in their thirties—had a combined weight exceeding 1,000 pounds. They struggled with weight management and healthy eating habits, but by 2024, both had made remarkable strides. Here’s a closer look at Tammy’s inspiring transformation.