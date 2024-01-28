Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Cruel Comment Her Ex-Husband Made on Her Body and How She Lost Weight

After seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson and her husband went their separate ways. Their divorce got messier and messier, and Kelly has revealed the harsh comment her husband made on her body and how she dealt with it. Fans have also noticed the American Idol winner appears to have lost weight and the singer is sharing her secrets.

A bitter divorce and Kelly’s legal victory.

GilbertFlores@Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

In a legal victory that reverberated through celebrity circles, Kelly Clarkson secured a significant triumph against Brandon Blackstock. Their seven-year marriage, which ended in 2020, brought to light allegations of Brandon unlawfully securing contracts on Kelly’s behalf. Managing her professional career during their marriage, he ventured into securing deals for The Voice, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Wayfair, and the Billboard Music Awards. He was asked to repay a staggering $2,641,374 in commission to her. A bitter custody dispute arose over their children, nine-year-old River Rose and seven-year-old Remington “Remy” Alexander. Their shared Montana ranch too was fought over. The couple now has joint custody of their two kids.

Her then-husband also made a comment on her body.

Kelly confided in her then-husband and manager Brandon, telling him that she’s been wanting to join The Voice’s panel. She reveals that she said this to him for years, but he discouraged her. He told her that the executives were looking for someone sexy, like Rihanna, and wouldn’t be interested in her. He also added that the executives wanted diversity, and she was too similar to Blake Shelton. Kelly eventually joined The Voice years later, but her husband’s comment stayed with her. “... a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays,” she commented, recalling the incident.

Kelly began focusing on herself.

Away from the legal drama, Kelly Clarkson shared insights into her remarkable weight loss journey. Embracing a healthier lifestyle, she attributes her transformation to changes in diet and exercise. The singer, now residing in New York City, credits walking in the city as a significant workout. Delving into wellness practices like infrared saunas and cold plunges, Clarkson emphasizes her commitment to holistic health. As for diet, according to the singer, she doesn’t do anything extreme. Clarkson details her dietary choices, describing a healthy mix focusing on protein. Acknowledging her Texas roots and love for meat, she humorously apologizes to vegetarians. In addition to diet and workout, Kelly credits her weight loss to her doctor. She reveals she started listening to her doctor’s advice and that’s ultimately what helped her lose weight. Kelly had issues with weight loss in the past. She struggled with thyroid and autoimmune conditions that prevented her from losing weight. She followed a diet that addressed those issues.

Her empowering perspective on body image.

Clarkson’s journey in Hollywood hasn’t been without its share of body image commentary. The original “American Idol” opens up about industry pressures and how she gained her coaching role on The Voice after embracing her authentic self. In a poignant statement, she stresses the importance of artists challenging societal norms, asserting that personality and authenticity should triumph over superficial expectations. “I got on the No. 1 television show at my heaviest point, because it was right after I had kids, and it was like they didn’t care...It had nothing to do with my sex appeal or my look aesthetically. It had to do with me as a person. I think it’s really up to artists to force people to have that mentality.”



Kelly still splurges on desserts of her choice whenever she feels like it. She is enjoying her single life and doesn’t want to get married ever again. You can read more about her struggles with divorce in this article.