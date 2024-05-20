Jessica Biel Drastically Cuts Her Hair, and Fans Are Sure It’s a Hint of Divorce

Jessica Biel has said goodbye to her long hair, chopping off her beautiful locks in a dramatic transformation. The actress shocked her fans when she debuted a striking new haircut in an Instagram clip posted on Saturday. However, some people are convinced this drastic change might hint that the star’s marriage is in trouble.

The 42-year-old actress revealed a new bob haircut in an Instagram video showing her cutting off her hair. "Brought back the bob," Biel captioned the post. In the video, the mother of two is seen holding strands of her hair while sitting in a dressing room, wearing an oversized printed T-shirt.

This is Jessica’s second hair transformation this month. Her dramatic haircut comes just over a week after she appeared in New York City with platinum blonde hair, following her honey-colored hairstyle showcased at the 2024 Met Gala.

Many people complimented the actress on her beautiful new look. "You could have a buzz cut, and you’d still be beautiful," one user wrote. "You can rock short or long," another follower agreed. "I love a good chop," another user added.

But many fans are convinced that such drastic hair transformation might signal problems in relationships. "Radical hair change for women usually means a break-up is on its way," one user commented. "Someone is having a love breakdown... I wonder what Justin did this time," another follower added.