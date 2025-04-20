I Refuse to Force My Daughter to Say “HELLO” and “SORRY” Even to Family

Caroline adds, "It is at this point that I must tell you about my husband, David.



He was brought up with different ideas. To him, civility is the bridge that connects people. And that difference in how we think and what we think is right when it comes to raising our little girl has led to more than one disagreement, each worse than the last. Mostly because his family feels they have the right to criticize my role as a mother, and they've taken it upon themselves to fill David's head with it. My husband says that Lily seems spoiled. That she doesn't know how to apologize, doesn't say thank you, doesn't say hello... and that it's disrespectful. That we isolate her. And lately he says 'we' as if it's ironic, because he's making it more and more clear that he doesn't feel a part of this way of raising her. However, I always decide to just ignore it until it passes and everything goes back to normal.

But it all blew up a week ago when we went to his parents' house. When we arrived and got in, Lily (6) wouldn't say hello, as usual. My MIL tried to hug her, but Lily pulled away violently and screamed, 'Don't touch me!' There was an awkward silence. I remained calm, showing my support for my daughter's attitude of setting boundaries regarding her personal space. But suddenly my husband stood up and, as if he had become a different person, said to her in front of everyone, 'You will not talk to the family like that. Apologize now.' Lily looked at me with big eyes, pulled back behind me and began to sob. She didn't say a word. It was the first time anyone had ever reprimanded her like that, and I must admit, I felt my daughter's pain on my own skin. I had to stop myself from speaking her truths to David's face. Instead, I just ignored everyone all day and focused solely on my little girl. That night we slept in silence, in separate rooms."