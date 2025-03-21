10 People Who Remarried Their Exes Share What Really Happened After

We got married in our early 20s. We had a few happy years together but eventually faced several problems all at once, from money issues to illness. Everything became tense, and we ended up hating each other. We separated and divorced amicably.

Over the next 3 years, we would sporadically talk on social media or over the phone, especially around Christmas or birthdays, but it would always end in an argument over long-standing bitterness. Eventually, I wrote a letter saying that I couldn’t talk to her anymore because it always turned into an emotional rollercoaster, and it wasn’t healthy. I admitted a lot of things and, at the same time, got off my chest what I thought of her at the time. After that, we stopped contact.

A few years later, she messaged me on Facebook about something related to a mutual friend. We started chatting, and agreed to meet up for a drink. Everything went well, and we began seeing each other more often. Eventually, we started a relationship. During that time, we talked through those old issues and both realized we had matured. We had improved in the areas we previously struggled with, partly due to the divorce, and also because we were now much more emotionally mature.

We went away on holiday and secretly got remarried. 7 years later, we live an increasingly self-sustainable life with allotments, two dogs, chickens, and we’ve done a lot of life laundry to work less and spend as much time together as possible. I’m a full-time mature student, and she has various part-time casual jobs in her field. The less money we have, the happier we’ve become.

We always knew we should be together. I think it was just a matter of timing and maturity.

