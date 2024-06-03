8 People Who Experienced Eerie Things That Are Too Hard to Grasp

Curiosities
8 hours ago

Treasured memories, closely kept secrets, and funny stories remain within each of us for a lifetime. However, among these moments, there are also eerie events that linger in our minds indefinitely. Recently, people on Reddit have started sharing their own unsettling mysteries and haunting experiences that continue to occupy their thoughts to this day.

  • One day after work, my coworker (who was also a friend) and I were waiting for our rides as the sun was going down, and it was getting dark, they started explaining to me how they believed in aliens. They said that they know they sound crazy, but they know aliens are real. I asked them what made them believe so fiercely.
    They explained that they had weekly meetings in the forest with the aliens. The aliens would shine a light down on them, and they would be up with them all night. Even stranger, they claimed their mom also would join them. They also mentioned that the aliens didn’t speak their language, but they implanted them both with a neurological ‘chip’ so they could communicate.
    But the creepiest part to me was the darkness in their eyes when they started explaining, as if they were transported there and were explaining it from memory like it was real. This person seemed to 100% believe in what they were stating. I played along as I was feeling a bit scared (I was only 19 at the time) telling them anything was possible, and it sounded like a very interesting experience that they had. After I said that, the light returned to their eyes, and they said, “I really appreciate you listening to me. No one usually does with this kind of stuff.”
    Around a month later, my long time coworker and friend was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia... I still have trouble wrapping my mind around it now in my 30s. © fearwanheda92 / Reddit
  • Mom went out to check her mail and passed out. The neighbor found her and called us and 911. When we got there, she told us that Dad, who had died a year earlier, had told her, “Woman, haven’t we been separated long enough? When are you coming up here?”
    We took her to the hospital, and they ran tests to found cancer everywhere in her. She died 30 days later. I was really angry at my Dad for that. © Rare-Philosopher-346 / Reddit
  • I used to work the night shift at a college technology center. Generally my late nights were just keeping the one lab open in case students wanted to work late night. The buildings closed at 2am and my office was beside the lab in the basement.
    One night, every single desktop computer in the lab and office suddenly shut down all at once. We weren’t scheduled to push any system updates, so I was worried something else was going on when they all suddenly restarted and all mirrored each other to bring up Word pad and ’text to speech’ started all chanting, “GO HOME ANGSTY!” over and over... It scared the hell out of me, as it had been hours of dim basement lighting and silence when that happened. © Angsty_Potatos / Reddit
  • My grandmother was in hospice, and we were with her just about every day up until she passed away. One day, we were there, and she pointed behind me asking, “Who are your friends with the hats and coats?” There was no one behind me, only a cabinet! © rew31314 / Reddit
  • My grandfather sent a text saying, “Have a good night, Love ya.” I had never received a text from him before, only calls about twice a year. I was confused and almost thought it was spam, but I finally responded. The next morning, I found out he passed away peacefully that night. © Mustard_not_ketchup / Reddit
  • I work in a library at a reference desk. We get a lot of older folks, or people who for whatever reason don’t have the ability to look up anything on the internet on their own. So once, I answered a call from a man who wanted me to try and look up a specific woman.
    The only result with the info he gave was a missing person. He says, “Oh, then how about...” and gives me another woman’s name and a little more info. She also appeared to be a missing person! I apologize, I can’t get him more info than what I’ve found, and he just laughs and asks if he can have my number instead... © Satyr-but-wiser / Reddit
  • I was at an open casket funeral. The family had gathered, and there was one unfamiliar woman dressed casually, unlike the rest of us. She made her way to the casket and seemed to be giving the deceased some reverence.
    As she was leaving, she passed by me and told me, “I just wanted to see a dead body.” She gave me a creepy grin and staggered off. She had just staggered into a funeral off the street, who does that? © Scallywag357 / Reddit
  • I work at a hospital, and one morning, as I arrived, I checked the voicemail at the dialysis clinic. Sometimes our patients leave messages the night before if they know they’re going to be late or miss treatment.
    A sweet elderly patient had left a message that said, “I’m sorry, ladies, I won’t make it tomorrow morning. I’m going to see Hazel.” Hazel was his wife, who passed away 4 years earlier. I immediately called his house — no answer. I called his son that was listed as an emergency contact, and he tells me he was just about to call us to let us know his father passed away in the night.
    His dad had gotten all of his paperwork with his will out of his safe, watered the houseplants, put money for each of his utility payments in labeled envelopes, put on his best suit, shined his dress shoes, left a message for us at the clinic, left a message for his choir director letting him know he wouldn’t need a ride to practice in two days, then he sat down in his recliner and died. (According to his family, he didn’t do or take anything to expedite his exit, he just went to sleep in that recliner.) © ginniper / Reddit

In this article, 11 brave people have posted their most spine-chilling experiences online, guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

Preview photo credit Scallywag357 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads