I Refuse to Reschedule My Son’s Birthday Party Just Because My Father-in-Law Won’t Be There

For my son’s 10th birthday, I wanted everything to be perfect. He’d picked the theme, drawn invitation cards, and helped me choose snacks. Everything was prepaid and arranged.

A few days before the event, my in-laws called. My FIL was scheduled for a minor dental procedure. My MIL asked, “So you’ll move the party, right?” I hesitated, but said no. My son had been looking forward to this, and it didn’t feel right to cancel. She hung up without a word.