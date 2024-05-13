10+ People Who Experienced a Real-Life Horror Movie

12 Real Stories That Are the Definition of the Word “Cringe”
Curiosities
4 months ago
Not everyone seeks out horror films to feel frightened; some people have faced unsettling occurrences firsthand. While some events can be explained away, others leave individuals grappling with uncertainty about reality. Below, 11 brave individuals shared their most chilling experiences online, guaranteed to give you goosebumps.
12 more people have opened the door to their past, sharing the most enigmatic and unsettling episodes that have left a lasting mark on their memories. Read their stories here.