"Post-Divorce Facelift!" Jennifer Lopez Leaves People Speechless in Latest Appearance

Jennifer Lopez turned heads on Sunday at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, attending the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Besides her bold and unique dress, the star's face was the center of attention as people online deemed that she looked very different.

The 55-year-old star captivated onlookers in a sheer, embellished Valdrin Sahiti gown, perfectly complemented by spider web-inspired jewelry. The elegant black lace dress hugged her curves flawlessly, while towering black platform heels added both drama and sophistication to her show-stopping appearance.

Anna Pocaro/Associated Press/East News

The Maid in Manhattan actress showcased her caramel-toned locks in a glamorous voluminous updo, exuding effortless elegance. Her makeup channeled classic Hollywood vibes, featuring dramatic eyes, fluttery lashes, and a soft nude lip for a timeless finish.

Anna Pocaro/Associated Press/East News

In Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez takes on the role of Ingrid Luna, a glamorous silver screen star.

Her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 52, is among the eight credited executive producers of the film, alongside his longtime friend Matt Damon, Diego Luna, and Lopez herself. The movie musical tells the story of two Argentinian prisoners who form an unexpected bond through the plot of a Hollywood musical featuring a celebrated film diva. Currently, the film does not have a distributor or an official release date.

As photos from the premiere made their rounds online, fans couldn't stop praising Lopez's stunning appearance. While J.Lo has always been celebrated for her beauty, many noted that she looked noticeably different—some even said more radiant and gorgeous than ever before. One admirer remarked, "She really does look amazing here!" Another added, "She's had work done, but it's done well. She looks fresh-faced and younger." A third observer commented, "She looks different lately," while someone else echoed this sentiment, saying, "Completely different face,'' and speculated that the star could've had a ''post-divorce facelift!"