“Embarrassing. You’re 55,” Jennifer Lopez Divides Opinions as She Posts Sultry Pics

Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans with daring new photos she shared on Instagram Thursday. The 55-year-old star showcased her incredible physique in a black string bikini adorned with gold details, highlighting her toned abs and enviable curves.

J.Lo celebrated the festive season in Aspen, Colorado. During her snowy getaway, she was accompanied by her mother, Guadalupe, sister Lynda, manager Benny Medina, and a group of music producers and stylists. “We’ll be back, Aspen,” she captioned her post.

The Hustlers star shared a festive montage on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her holiday celebrations with friends and family. Among the highlights, she showcased her bold, country-inspired style, featuring stunning snaps of her in a sleek black bikini. She completed the look with a standout cowboy hat and cozy furry boots, perfectly blending daring glamour with rustic charm. Her look was enhanced with bold makeup and gold accessories.

Lopez enjoyed her time in Colorado, while her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, was reportedly spending the holidays with his former wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. According to a close source, the family gathered for Christmas, with the insider noting, ’’It’s all for the kids.’’

Fans were thrilled with the photos J.Lo shared, flooding the comments with admiration and praise. One follower remarked, “She really bounced back and looks beautiful! Happy New Year, Jennifer. Keep moving forward and enjoying life.” Another added, “Wow, stunning!! Beautiful skin!” However, the photos sparked mixed reactions, with some viewers suggesting they might have been a bit over the top. One person wrote, “Embarrassing. You’re 55.” Another noted, “At 55, the string bikini needs to be retired.” Many commenters speculated that the photos were a deliberate attempt to capture Ben’s attention. Someone observed, “Doesn’t she realize that all these thirsty pics make her look lonely and desperate? This behavior is extremely unattractive.” And another asked, “How desperate is this?”