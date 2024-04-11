11 People Who Ended Up Uncovering a Startling Secret About Someone
We all have hidden sides we keep away from others, even those closest to us. Yet, some people conceal truly surprising secrets that would astonish anyone if revealed. Whether it’s a tragic past or a remarkably glamorous side they possess, the stories in this article encompass it all, so prepare to be amazed.
- I knew this guy who had a mental disability that made it so he couldn’t fully function. He went around collecting bottles from trash cans and did a lot of the cleaning and maintenance in the assisted living facility where he stayed. He seemed like a nice guy. From what I was told, he always felt guilty that he didn’t have to pay to live there and wanted to earn his place, so he did everything he could to do so.
Years later, we were shocked to discover that he was a multi-millionaire. His parents were extremely wealthy, and when they died, he was left everything, but he wasn’t able to understand what that meant. All he knew was the kind people at the assisted living facility were helping him, so he helped them. © smilingembalmer / Reddit
- One night, my best friend mentioned that his dad has 50 children. He said that his father had multiple different affairs with multiple different women. I think he is still on the run, so he has 50 brothers and sisters, like half brothers and sisters scattered all over the United States. I think one of them tried to contact him on Facebook, but I don’t know. I didn’t want to continue asking more questions. © Realistic-Major-6020 / Reddit
- Growing up, my grandma said she held a standard administrative desk job for the federal government for most of her career. Later, I found out she was actually a CIA agent. © theshizirl / Reddit
- I googled my friend’s name and discovered pictures of him all over the web and articles written about him.
It turns out he was an Intel finalist, had published a paper on representation theory while in high school, had coauthored a complex analysis textbook with two professors of mathematics while in high school, and was quickly on his way to becoming nothing short of a mathematical superstar. © Unknown author / Reddit
- Quite a few years ago now, my mom and I googled my ex-best friend’s dad’s name. Turns out he was guilty of three kinds of fraud and money laundering. We had always suspected there was something fishy about him, but we didn’t really know what. © ordinarypsycho / Reddit
- I was working in this dining facility in a tourist spot, just me and this retired chef.
We were talking one day, doing prep in a commercial kitchen, and he mentions he used to be really good at Frisbee. This 50-something retired, legit 5-star chef, used to manage fine dining at luxury resorts kind of guy.
He tells me he won a national championship in freestyle Frisbee back in the day. He picks up a steel mixing bowl and proceeds to do this elaborate set piece performance of freestyle Frisbee. I was literally speechless. © Enoch_Root19 / Reddit
- I found out though Google that my Mom took my Dad to court in 1987. They are both dead now, so I can’t ask them why. There’s no other information other than records of the court date.
Growing up, I was never under any impression that anything was wrong. I can’t even piece together what could be wrong. In the long run it doesn’t really matter I guess, but it would be nice to know. © stimbus / Reddit
- One of my college instructors was a local indie pro wrestling legend. He was in his early 40s but looked like the lead singer of a rock band, and he was surprisingly small. After one too many stories, we got him to spill his guts and give us his name. We googled him, and now we’re all fans. © Silver-Advisor9773 / Reddit
- My grandma is the most down-to-earth woman I have ever met. I knew she’s rich, but I didn’t know what other businesses she owned. I remember her always flying to Macau for business meetings.
When she passed away, my mom discovered she owned two mountain lands and more lands, to the point where she almost owned a whole province. © blending_kween / Reddit
- A friend of mine told me she ’used to model,’ so randomly I googled her, and it turns out she was a model for Abercrombie a few years ago and has lived in France and New York. She’s done shows for Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, and was on the cover of GQ with Daniel Craig! Mind blown, but I can’t ask her about it because I’d be outing myself as a Google stalker. © sansense / Reddit
- After searching online, I found out that my girlfriend’s family owns an oil company and that she has a significant trust fund.
We’d been dating for about 3 months at the time. She drives a nice car, but doesn’t spend a bunch of money, and I just figured that her dad (in wealth management) had bought it for her as a graduation present or something.
She mentioned the oil company etc. about 2 weeks later. I had no idea about any of this when we started dating, but I’m not complaining. © Unknown author / Reddit
